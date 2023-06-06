How to Balance Working With An Online University Course

Studying and working takes organisation and creativity, but you can make it work. Picture Shutterstock

Being able to work while studying has many pros and cons. Financial freedom and the opportunity to enhance your studies with "real-life" experience in the workplace are undoubtedly beneficial. But balancing work and study can be like having two full-time jobs, and that can leave little time for family, friends, health and relaxation.

It takes organisation and creativity, but you can make it work without sacrificing your personal life (and sleep). If you equip yourself with the right knowledge and tools, the stress will be outweighed by pride and achievement.

Choose a course that will fit into your life seamlessly

This may go without saying, but certain courses simply won't work with your schedule. When you're balancing work with study, you need your study schedule to be flexible. A course with rigid lecture times or a long commute probably doesn't offer the flexibility you need.

Online courses tend to offer more wiggle room - the ability to study whenever you want, from wherever you want. You can squeeze in some revision during your lunch hour or listen to your lecture on your way to work.

Blend your study and work

If possible, apply for jobs that will pair well with your education. If you're doing an online business course, working in a related field will not only enhance your study experience, it will give you a headstart in your chosen field. You will be able to put your brand, new knowledge to use immediately.

Additionally, your work experience will give you valuable information to add to class discussions, and your boss and co-workers will be a goldmine of knowledge. Make the most of this unique opportunity. Not many people get insight into both the professional and educational aspects of their chosen occupation at the same time!

Sort your priorities out

Time is a precious resource. Think of all the things that you need to spend your time on. Not just the broad categories like socialising and exercising - get down to the specifics. The commute to work, showering, checking your social media, walking your dogs, writing that essay.



Write down how much time each of these activities requires, and re-order them, prioritising the necessities over the luxuries. You may need to let the laundry go for a few days or give up an hour of your television time some nights.

Get all that information out of your head...

...And down onto paper. Or your phone notes. Just somewhere that isn't your brain. You're having to retain a lot of information, and it's almost impossible to relax when you're trying to remember a hundred and one things.

Write down any due dates in a place where you will see them. Double-check them. Then do it again. You don't want to get caught off guard when you realise there's a massive assignment due tomorrow, and that you forgot you agreed to meet your friend for dinner in an hour. If you use a planner or calendar, make sure you keep it updated.

Carve out time to relax

All work and no play may not make you dull, but it will make you burnt out. Seriously, you deserve a break. Study burnout is real, and it's detrimental to both your health and your education.

Schedule time to do absolutely nothing. You can use this time to soak in the bath, scroll on your phone, or stare at the wall, anything you like. Allow your muscles to relax and your brain to switch off. Make sure you're sleeping enough and not forgetting to drink and eat properly. Being tired and hungry will reduce your productivity level.

Identify your support network

Studying online can feel a little isolating. When you're feeling out of your depth, it's important to have a support network behind you. This network could include your classmates and professors, as well as other staff members such as student counsellors, who you can connect with via online discussion forums.



It may include your boss and co-workers, or your family and friends. It may even include your cleaner, babysitter, or that neighbour who brings your bins in when you forget.

Don't be afraid to lean on people occasionally. You're working hard, and there's no shame in asking for help. There's also no shame in setting boundaries. It's important that your boss, professors, family, and friends know that you're very busy.



Ask your community to give you extra notice when planning social events, and ask that they be understanding if you have to say no to something. They can help you through the overwhelming difficult times and celebrate with you when it's all over!

Your company may offer funded study or study leave for employees, especially if your education will enhance your position at work.

One of your support networks is the university itself. Being a student can give you special opportunities you wouldn't get otherwise, even just using the university library and computers, or getting discounts on certain expenses. Some universities even have gyms and childcare centres.

Keep your dreams and goals in mind

Peer into the distance and try to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Remember why you're doing this, and try to picture what your life will look like after all the hard work is done.