Triple threat: Margaret River region lands three Best in Show medals at 2023 Decanter Awards

Three Margaret River wineries have been recognised with Best In Show medals at the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards.
Domaine Naturaliste's Rebus Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, the House of Cards Ace of Spades Chardonnay 2022 and Evans & Tate's Redbrook Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 were all awarded Best in Show at the world's largest wine competition.
Margaret River Wine Association chief executive Amanda Whiteland said Margaret River wine represented 6 percent of the Best in Show winners, and collected a total of 104 medals in the Decanter Awards - three platinum, fifteen gold, 49 silver and 34 bronze medals as well as the three Best in Show.
"We are ecstatic with these results which recognise the uppermost quality of Margaret River wines on the global stage," she said.
"It is really significant, not only because the DWWA is the world's largest wine competition, but also because of the huge number of 236 judges, including influential wine experts, Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers that come together from 30 nations to make these selections."
House of Cards owners and winemakers Travis and Elizabeth Wray said they were feeling "proud as punch".
"We are blown away that our first vintage of this wine has come out on top and is now considered one of the top 50 wines in the world," they said.
"We love that this award not only puts a spotlight on this wine and our brand but also on the Margaret River Wine Region and organic farming - this wine is 100 percent Certified Organic."
Ms Whiteland said the success of Margaret River wines reinforced the region's reputation for excellence, particularly for Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay.
"The exposure to Margaret River wines that these awards provide these international judges, consumers and trade is significant," she said.
"I am sure the huge number of Margaret River wineries, over 30 wineries, that received one of the competition's top awards will be celebrating with a glass of something delicious tonight."
Decanter Content Manager and Regional Editor, Tina Gellie, who spent a week touring the region in 2022, said she was thrilled, but not surprised, by the results.
'The region's unique terroir fingerprint and passion of the producers shines through in the wines, which was not only evident during my visit but clearly also to our expert judges at the DWWA," she said.
Best in Show Evans & Tate Redbrook Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Best in Show Domaine Naturaliste Rebus Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Best in Show House of Cards Ace of Spades Chardonnay 2022
Platinum Clairault Streicker Ironstone Block Old Vine Chardonnay 2020
Platinum Robert Oatley Pennant Chardonnay 2020
Platinum Xanadu Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Gold Brown Hill Estate Ivanhoe Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Gold Cape Mentelle Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Gold Capel Vale The Scholar Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Gold Capel Vale Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Gold Domaine Naturaliste Morus Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Gold Domaine Naturaliste Le Naturaliste Cabernet Franc 2020
Gold Fermoy Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Gold Fermoy Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Gold Flametree Wines S. R. S. Wallcliffe Chardonnay 2022
Gold Fraser Gallop Estate Parterre Chardonnay 2021
Gold Gralyn Estate Museum Rare Muscat NV
Gold Gralyn Estate Classic Muscat NV
GoldPeccavi The Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
GoldStella Bella Suckfizzle Chardonnay 2021
GoldStella Bella Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.