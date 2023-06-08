Augusta-Margaret River Mail
School celebrates generations of family connection

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 8 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:05pm
MRIS alumni Bill James and granddaughter Sari James; Wadandi mentor, Josh Whiteland; student Rio Gilboa with his grandfather, Richard. Pictures supplied.
MRIS alumni Bill James and granddaughter Sari James; Wadandi mentor, Josh Whiteland; student Rio Gilboa with his grandfather, Richard. Pictures supplied.

More than 50 grandparents were at the Margaret River Independent School campus last week for the school's seventh annual Grandparents Day.

Local News

