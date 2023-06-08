School celebrates generations of family connection

More than 50 grandparents were at the Margaret River Independent School campus last week for the school's seventh annual Grandparents Day.
The day invites the grandparents of students to tour the school gardens, visit classrooms and enjoy a Devonshire tea with fig jam made with fruit from the school's tree.
The event also coincided with the official opening of 'Nyindup Boodja: Living History through bushfoods and kitchen gardens on Wadandi Country', a long term vision of the school's governing body and current chairperson, Jessica Worrall.
Wadandi mentor Josh Whiteland was joined by Clement Mulcahy from the WA History Foundation Society, Augusta Margaret River Shire President, Paula Cristoffanini and inaugural MRIS chairperson, Lyn Serventy in opening the garden.
A number of past and current student parents involved in the creating of the gardens also attended the day, including Nicola Anastas, Bill James, Alison McKenzie and Jeff Walker.
MRIS principal Wendy Roediger said the event was a great way of connecting with extended school families and celebrating the official opening of the project.
"It was a wonderful culmination of many years of community collaboration," Wendy said.
