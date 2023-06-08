More blocks to be released at Margaret River development

Developers of a new release of land in Margaret River say the first 41 lots of the master-planned community are expected to be titled in July, while a further 11 premium lots will be released this week.
From June 10 2023, Goldfields will release the next blocks in the Spindrift development, ranging from 560sqm to 839sqm and starting at $199,500.
The 47 hectare, 423-lot housing development south of Margaret River township first opened to the public in November 2022.
The fourth release in the project will offer direct access to the area's Forest Reserve and local parks, while a number of house and land packages are also available.
Gareth Wilson, Goldfields General Manager in WA, said local housing demand continued to outpace supply.
"We are delighted to have completed construction of our first stage at Spindrift with purchasers soon able to commence building their new homes," he said.
"Goldfields is proud to be playing a key role in helping ease Margaret River's housing shortage by providing an affordable product in a central location close to amenities.
"We are greatly encouraged by the strong level of interest in the project and sales activity to date."
Local resident Donna Hoole, who purchased a lot at Spindrift, said she found a strong connection with the project through her photography of the karri trees in the area.
One of those photographs inspired a painting by a friend, and a short time later, Ms Hoole purchased a block overlooking the same area.
"Having lived in the area for over 30 years I am absolutely thrilled to have purchased my new home site in Spindrift," she said.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
