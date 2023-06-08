Augusta-Margaret River Mail
More blocks to be released at Margaret River development

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 8 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
The fourth release in the Spindrift housing project will offer direct access to the area's Forest Reserve.
Developers of a new release of land in Margaret River say the first 41 lots of the master-planned community are expected to be titled in July, while a further 11 premium lots will be released this week.

