Mambolicious: Jazz orchestra honours Latin legacy with trumpet great

Updated June 20 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:29am
Mat Jodrell is one of Australia's greatest trumpet players, and will perform with the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra this month.
An exciting collaboration between the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) and one of Australia's greatest trumpet players will feature at the Margaret River HEART this month.

