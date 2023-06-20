Mambolicious: Jazz orchestra honours Latin legacy with trumpet great

An exciting collaboration between the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) and one of Australia's greatest trumpet players will feature at the Margaret River HEART this month.
'Mambolicious: Jodrell Screams Puente' is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Tito Puente, one of the most influential Latin big band leaders of all time and will be played in two exclusive shows in Perth and Margaret River.
Featuring WAYJO alumni Mat Jodrell, with the St John of God Health Care Tuesday Night Orchestra and directed by Marty Pervan, the show pays homage to Tito Puente's seminal big band recordings.
Mat Jodrell recently returned to Australia after eight years living and performing in New York City and teaching at the acclaimed Juilliard School of Music.
He has performed with the likes of Benny Golson, Ron Carter, Herbie Hancock, and the Mingus Big Band, and has toured throughout Europe, Russia, Asia, South America, and the Middle East.
In Perth and performing with WAYJO as part of its Guest Artist Touring Program, Jodrell said he was keen to support the youth orchestra, which celebrates its 40th birthday season this year. "WAYJO fuelled my lifelong love of big band music and I can't wait to celebrate their 40th year."
The Guest Artist Touring Program sees artists spend a week rehearsing with the WAYJO band, working with the WAYJO Northern Corridor Training Band, participating in school workshops and an outer metro and regional tour over three nights.
"We are delighted that a WAYJO alumni with Mat's big band experience, musical excellence and international renown can be a part of our Guest Artist Touring program in our 40th anniversary year," Artistic Director Mace Francis said.
"It's incredibly inspirational for our band members to learn from and perform with him in two exclusive shows."
'Mambolicious: Jodrell Screams Puente' is at Margaret River HEART on Friday June 30. Tickets and information at www.artsmargaretriver.com
