Fireside fun at Brewhouse collab celebration | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
June 12 2023 - 12:30pm
Guests headed to Margaret River Brewhouse on Wednesday night for the annual collaboration dinner to welcome winter and herald the unveiling of the limited release Panther Cream Imperial Stout.

