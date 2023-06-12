Fireside fun at Brewhouse collab celebration | Photos

Guests headed to Margaret River Brewhouse on Wednesday night for the annual collaboration dinner to welcome winter and herald the unveiling of the limited release Panther Cream Imperial Stout.
Produce and wines from Glenarty Road in Karridale, whiskey from Whipper Snapper Distillery and Brewhouse's award winning beers kept diners warm and cosy throughout the night of celebrations.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
