Augusta Abalones to celebrate 40 years of football

It was a dreary South West Sunday in May 1984 when the Augusta Abalones Football Club faced the Yallingup Mulies in their first ever Onshore Cup Football Association game on the town's oval.
In pouring rain, the Abalones lost that first match by just 7 points, and went on to become a dominant force in the competition, playing in 10 grand finals and winning six flags over the years.
Now, the club is calling all past players, members and supporters to join them as they celebrate 40 years since joining the competition.
A reunion Ball at the Augusta Town Hall on Saturday June 24 will feature a live band, hilarious players revue and a walk down memory lane.
Abalones President Brad Adams said the team was vitally important to the social fabric of the town, with many enduring friendships forged on the track, and later at the bar.
"I encourage anyone who has ever played for, assisted, volunteered or cheered for the Abalones to come to the 40-year anniversary as we promise it will be a night of dancing, revelry and good humour," Brad said.
The Onshore Cup first began in 1982, with games played between the Yallingup Mulies and the Margaret River Tomahawks.
The social football competition was named in honour of the region's strong surf culture, with football games played on days with unsuitable surfing conditions.
In 2005 the Abalones folded due to a lack of players, with many departing the competition having secured work in the FIFO industry.
The club rejoined the Onshore Cup in 2021, and Brad Adams said the current crop of players were passionate about creating their own legacy.
"The Abalones are well supported by the Augusta community and crowds more than 500 are not uncommon on game day."
The Onshore Cup is a competitive and hearty tournament with six teams - the Augusta Abalones, Dunsborough Mulies, Vasse Kakkas, Busselton Bombers, Boyanup Boars and Dalyellup Eagles - vying for the coveted trophy.
Tickets to the Augusta Abalones Reunion Ball can be secured by RSVP text to Sammy on 0467 796 750.
Find out more about the club and upcoming games at www.facebook.com/augustaabalones
