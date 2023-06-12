Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Augusta Abalones to celebrate 40 years of football

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 12 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Augusta Abalones 1989 Premiership Team. Picture supplied.
The Augusta Abalones 1989 Premiership Team. Picture supplied.

It was a dreary South West Sunday in May 1984 when the Augusta Abalones Football Club faced the Yallingup Mulies in their first ever Onshore Cup Football Association game on the town's oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.