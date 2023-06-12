Augusta-Margaret River Mail
'Close to paradise': Jancis Robinson receives 2023 Cullen Award for Excellence | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 12 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:30pm
Revered wine writer Jancis Robinson once said Margaret River was as close to paradise as she had come - and earlier this month, she was honoured with one of the wine region's highest honours.

