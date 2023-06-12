'Close to paradise': Jancis Robinson receives 2023 Cullen Award for Excellence | Photos

Revered wine writer Jancis Robinson once said Margaret River was as close to paradise as she had come - and earlier this month, she was honoured with one of the wine region's highest honours.
On June 3, Robinson returned to the region - albeit virtually - to accept the 2023 Cullen Award for Excellence at a gala event at the Wilyabrup estate.
The award recognises Robinson's outstanding contribution to the promotion of the WA wine industry, under the banners of quality, integrity and sustainability.
Cullen Wine chief winemaker Vanya Cullen said it was the "greatest honour" to have Robinson accept the award.
In an emotional speech, Cullen paid tribute to the celebrated author, recalling fond memories of Jancis' most recent visit to Cullen and sharing her overwhelming gratitude for her excellent journalism.
A Cullen Wines spokesperson said the highlight of the evening was Robinson's acceptance speech, given via a video link from her London home.
"Thrilled to be the fifth recipient of the award, the first solo woman (Trish and Denis Horgan won in 2019) and the first non-Australian, Jancis expressed her 'unbounded admiration' for everything Vanya's done, 'often going out on a limb but showing in the end it was worth doing that'.
"She recalled meeting Diana Madeline Cullen and enthusing about the Margaret River wine region in the UK Sunday Times after her first visit in 1985."
Winner of the 2021, John Jens delivered an insightful speech acknowledging Robinson's commitment to promoting Margaret River wine on a global scale, praising her unwavering integrity.
Guests at the estate also celebrated what would have been Diana Madeline Cullen's 100th year, toasting the 2021 Diana Madeline release which coincided with the 50-year plantings of their first Cabernet vines.
MC Cassandra Charlick hosted festivities from the podium, while diners enjoyed an expertly crafted meal presented by the Cullen kitchen, led by executive chef Ben Day.
Guests included Libby Mettam MLA, Hon. Nola Marino MP, Margaret River Wine Association chair Greg Wall and chief executive Amanda Whiteland, Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association chief executive Sharna Kearney and Emmanuel Loucas, president of the WA Wine Press Club.
Cullen Wines chair Rod Baxter was joined by board member Tony Taylor, while past award winners the Horgan Family and John Jens were also in attendance, along with Cullen family members Kate, Rick and Digby, wine industry colleagues and friends.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
