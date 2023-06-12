Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Royal flush for South West surfers at King of the Point 2023 | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 13 2023 - 11:50am, first published June 12 2023 - 6:00pm
South West surfers dominate the King of the Point tournament in Trigg - Jerome Forrest, Ruby Berry, Tommy Trigwell, Remy North, Kaleisha Launders and Macklin Flynn. Pictures via Surfing WA.
The South West continues to dominate Western Australia's competitive surfing scene, with all six champions crowned at the 2023 King of the Point competition at Trigg Point hailing from the region.

