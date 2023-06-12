Royal flush for South West surfers at King of the Point 2023 | Photos

The South West continues to dominate Western Australia's competitive surfing scene, with all six champions crowned at the 2023 King of the Point competition at Trigg Point hailing from the region.
Postponed in March due to less than ideal conditions, the competition was back on over the weekend in wet, windy conditions with 3 to 4 foot waves across finals on Sunday.
Jerome Forrest (Margaret River) collected his first King of the Point title, after he landed a spot in the 2023 Margaret River Pro through the WA trials.
"I reached the final a few years back against Luke Campbell who rules out there, despite the conditions it's been a really fun event with so much amazing surfing going on," Forrest said after the win at Trigg.
Augusta surfer Ruby Berry also landed her first title at the event, claiming the Queen of the Point at just 15 years of age.
Berry took down reigning Queen of the Point and four time event champion Claire Bevilacqua (Yallingup), with great wave selection and determination in tricky conditions.
"I actually really like surfing in conditions like this," she said.
"I love competing and the be the Queen of the Point is a special feeling and one I won't forget anytime soon.
"Claire is an inspiration for all us young girls and she's done so much and still rips."
Yallingup's Tommy Trigwell defended his Lord of the Point title for the Over 40s division.
"It's nice to get the job done in these kind of waves," he said.
"I've won when it's been clean and pumping so it's nice to know I can get the job done when conditions are less than perfect."
The hotly contested Under 21s Prince of the Point division was won by Cowaramup's Macklin Flynn.
"I'm stoked to take the win today after finishing second at the Junior Titles here a few weeks ago," Macklin said.
Despite crashing out of the King of the Point division early in the competition, Flynn was unstoppable as he took out the U21 trophy.
"It's been a fun event and to take out the Rusty Expression Session as well was the icing on the cake," he said.
Kaleisha Launders (Margaret River) kept the flag flying for the region with a win in the Princess of the Point category, taking down some of the state's best young female surfers in the process, including Berry, Olive Hardy (Margaret River), and Charlie Bates-Bird (Perth Metro).
Launders thanked her father and brother for supporting her throughout the competition, as well as her fellow female surfers.
Yallingup's Remy North was crowned Jester of the Point for the Under 17s, too strong for Okie Fraser (Margaret River), Ben Scott (Swanbourne), and Finn Lange (Margaret River).
"It was a bit of a washing machine out there," North said.
"Even though it was tricky it was super fun, I love surfing Trigg actually and those junky conditions we had."
Since its inaugural event in 1979, the King of the Point has been one of the most sought after titles on metropolitan beaches, with the list of past champions a who's who of WA surfing including Mike McAuliffe (Margaret River), Dave Macaulay (Gracetown), Jake Paterson (Yallingup) and Jacob Willcox (Margaret River).
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
