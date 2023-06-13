Rivermouth recovery project supported by wine industry | Photos

The second annual Wooditjup Bilya Wine Community Revegetation Day saw scores of volunteers head out to the coast to work on important recovery work at the mouth of the Margaret River.
Spearheaded by the Margaret River Wine Association (MRWA) and hosted in conjunction with Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, the Undalup Association, the Margaret River Coastal Residents Association and the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, the day delivered great results for the area.
"We're focusing on the degraded areas at the foreshore and around the car park, with weed removal, spreading brushing and planting to help control access, prevent trampling and vegetation loss, stabilise the dunes and improve biodiversity," a Nature Conservation spokesperson explained.
Despite some early morning rain, the sun appeared in time for a stirring Welcome to Country by Wadandi custodian, Iszaac Webb.
"Our busy team of vollies helped plant and weed the foreshore to stabilise the dunes and improve biodiversity," an MRWA spokesperson said.
"There was a great turnout...Thank you to all those that supported the event, fed our vollies, and those who helped to revegetate the foreshore."
Local businesses The Farm House and Riverfresh IGA also supported the efforts, providing refreshments to the hardworking volunteers.
