Program helps families further nutritional knowledge

Updated June 13 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:28pm
'Local Eats' coordinator Shan Prideaux says the pilot project has been a huge success, with plans to expand the program to other communities. Picture: Jasmine Ann Gardiner
A pilot program which aims to establish healthy eating patterns in the earliest stages of life has wrapped up at the Margaret River Community Centre for Children (MRCCC) with plans to integrate the program into the centre's curriculum next year.

