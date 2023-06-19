Member Mixer: Business community gathers at Edwards Wines | Photos

Business operators and representatives from around the region gathered last week at the newly re-opened Edwards Wines cellar door to celebrate a rebranding announcement for the Margaret River Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MRCCI).
Co-hosted by the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association, the Member Mixer welcomed around 110 business owners, staff and industry leaders.
"It's always a great getting the two leading industry representative bodies together and Thursday night was no exception with the MRBTA and Margaret River Chamber of Commerce Member Mixer sponsored by Edwards Winery and RSM Accountants," said MRCCI President, Miriam Bailey.
"We were able to share the news of our rebrand to Margaret River Business Network, moving away from the more formal Chamber of Commerce in our previous name to adopt a more modern name which reflects the organisation's mission."
Margaret River Business Network (MRBN) chief executive officer Annie McFie said the idea of a rebrand had been on the agenda for the non profit group for a few years.
"Covid prompted a real evolution for our organisation, we expanded our services, reach and purpose," Ms McFie told the Mail.
"The opening the Margaret River Business Hub was a turning point, we have been able to initiate several programs including launching our innovation Program for startup entrepreneurs, initiating the Margaret River Gift Card, developing a regular workshop schedule and providing a physical Hub for businesses to meet, get information and participate in business focus groups with experienced facilitators."
Ms McFie said the MRBN wanted to break with traditional stereotypes associated with chambers of commerce.
"It's important to us that our brand is accessible and inclusive," she said.
"We are an active and progressive Chamber and we want our brand to reflect that.
"We really value our relationship with other local Chambers and with our overarching representative body, Regional Chambers WA, and we will continue to connect and advocate via these channels."
The evening also saw the announcement of new MRBN Platinum sponsors, Young & Young Lawyers, while the MRBTA provided a tourism forecast for the next 12 months in the region.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
