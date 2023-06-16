Cowaramup kids inspired by fellow student's fight | Photos

At just 12 days old, Cowaramup local Hallie Storey was on a plane bound for Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, where she received lifesaving heart surgery.
Ten years later, the plucky Year 5 Cowaramup Primary School student has shared her experience with her fellow students, inspiring a special day embraced by the whole school.
"Hallie fought her battle and now supports the cause for other children facing this journey," explained CPS teacher, Leesa Mathers.
Last Thursday, students and teachers took part in a Denim Day fundraiser, bringing gold coin donations to school while wearing their finest denim threads.
"All the gold coin donations were put on the basketball court in the shape of a heart," Ms Mathers said.
"Hallie raised over $500 to support families impacted by congenital heart disease.
"The generosity and support from Cowaramup families was amazing!"
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
