World of robotics brought to life for Margaret River students

The fascinating world of robotics is inspiring and engaging young minds at Margaret River Independent School (MRIS).
Guided by former parent and current MRIS Chairperson, Jessica Worrall, the Year 6 students have been enjoying the eight week, hands-on workshops using LEGO EV3 Robots.
Robotics integrates all elements of STEAM education - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths.
Jessica said the aim of the programme was to open up the concepts of robotics to students by providing practical hands-on experience - from building robots, through to flow charting and programming using an iPad.
"It helps integrate basic maths and science concepts while developing critical thinking skills and problem-solving strategies," Jessica said.
"While further developing the ability to work collaboratively in teams and across teams to share knowledge, students can use their creativity to express their solutions."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.