Wasps play their socks off; Breakers defeat Brumbies

U6 Ninjas
A beautiful Dunsborough morning and a later start than usual meant that not just the kids were firing on all 4 cylinders but also the parents too. The teams were well matched with both teams managing to get the ball in the net. Nate showed some fancy footwork, Luke was great in goal, Ezra in attack kept up the pressure and Peri had a good swing in her boot. Jed kept up the passing in a great show of team play, Lucas kicked from the line with precision and Cohen kicked and passed with a smile on his face from beginning to match end! It was a tough decision but player of the day had to go to Ash Johnston who step in at the eleventh hour as substitute so that the Dingos could play their full team. Well done for showing fabulous sportsmanship and thanks to sponsors the Candy Cow for the voucher.
U7 Rovers
What a perfect day for a game of Soccer! The Rovers visited Vasse to take on the Crows, and whilst the competition was much tougher than previous weeks, still managed to put on another dominant display. The boys defensive skills were once again rock solid showing the spectators they could do more than just pile on the goals, which they also managed to do. More impressive was their game play and team work, their passing brilliant and their willingness to help each other making the parents on the sideline especially proud Players of the day went to Ethan for getting out of his comfort zone (defence) and putting on an amazing offensive effort and to Rio who showed us his brilliant foot skills with an amazing long range kick from back in defence resulting in an epic goal. Well done!! With thanks to Squid Lips.
U8 Wasps
A great game with 100 percent effort and no subs, the U8 wasps played their socks off! Player of the Day goes to Elki Wishart for super forward drives and defence work! Thanks to Two Cracks Coffee for their awesome community support.
U8 Dragons
This week the Dragons travelled to Capel to face off with the Capel Wolves. We had a good challenge ahead of us with only 6 players for the match. With the sun shining and the crisp air the Dragons came out strong with John kicking a cracking first goal. The team's footwork was on point and the Dragons worked well supporting each other in their positions. The energy levels remained high throughout the match with Finley scoring his first two goals for the season and Connor also scoring two goals. Squid Lips player of the day was John who scored 5 goals for the match and remained strong across the field, finding strength with his team supporting him.
U9 Storm
Under 9 Storm had another great contest on Saturday morning, with the team really settling in now passing and moving the ball well.
POD went to Daisy-Anne for a Great game up front and back in defence, congratulations and enjoy your Squid Lips Voucher!
U10 Breakers
The Breakers were up bright and early to play Dunsborough Brumbies on their home ground. The first half saw equal goals scored by each side in an evenly contested match. The Breakers went into the second half one player down as their goalie retired sick. Adversity bought out the best in the Margaret River side as some quick passes and team play saw the Breakers finish on top. Second half saw Isla stepping up in attack along with Finn who played well in goals to be awarded POD. Thanks to Kingston Bakery and Squid Lips for prizes.
U10 Jettz
The Jettz continue to make us proud parents, this week they played Busselton Titans. These guys have skills and the Jettz took the challenge on with determination. Our leading goal scorers were Floyd Smith and Zoey Ralston. They put themselves in the right place at the right time, well done guys!
Our teams are learning their positions well, passing forward and sharing the play like the true sports people they are. Our defence took some punishing kicks but always kept going with a smile. You know who you are! but our player of the week is Cohen, having never played before his confidence is growing each week. He shows determination to learn the game and this week in particular threw himself in there, defending and getting the ball nicely out of the main play for goals. Thanks to Squid Lips and Cohen for your hard work.
U11 Stingrays
The Stingrays travelled to Capel this week. The Wolves fought hard against a dominant Stingrays. The players kept control of the ball throughout and made the most of their scoring opportunities. The team did well in the second half when they were moved around and had to play in unfamiliar positions. Players of the day went to Fraser for having his best game of the season, Cayden for his hard running and Taj for his ball skills and goals. Thanks Squid Lips and Burger Baby.
U12 Rockets
It was the FIFA Cup quarter-finals day. Rockets against GMAS Phantoms. The Phantoms started strong, scoring the first goal and setting the pace. The Rockets did not falter, and after a great pass from Archie, Dominic equalised with a the perfect header. Both teams were keen to score and the Phantoms got the advantage with another goal, but that didn't stop the Rockets from equalising again. The team was playing in great harmony, scoring accordingly.
The Rockets finished victorious with another beautiful header from Gabe. Now to the semi- finals in late August. Well done Rockets, the player of the day goes to Kalani and to Archie. Fantastic game!
U13 Sharks:
Saturday 's U13 knock out competition started at a blistering pace, with Vasse Magpies scoring 2 goals in the first 10 minutes. After dusting themselves off, the Sharks fought back hard. Kalani Taylor (player of the match) showed fantastic skills to gain possession and get the ball close to the nets several times. His efforts paid off with him passing forward for a goal.
In the second half Sharks came out determined and managed to score another two goals with wonderful passing between mid field, the wings and centre. Defence held off a large number of attacks and many goal attempts. It was a nail biting finish with Vasse managing to squeeze through more goals, finishing as the winners. It was a hard fought game with a great display of skill. Well done to everyone.
U14 Wyverns travelled to sunny Busselton for the FIFA Cup Quarter Finals with a re-match against last weeks opponents, Dunsborough Victory.
Both teams came out strong looking for a win after last weeks draw. Matty got us on the scoreboard in the opening minutes of the game. Jack was back after a week off with Covid and he was on fire in defence! He is playing some good football standing strong in defence. A Jack pass to Stirling to Ethan who scored gave us our second goal.
Hugo, Michael and Will worked hard and Ethan worked his socks off with forward plays. Charlie was laying on the pressure. Stirling, Henry and Hugo were working hard to keep the ball in our attack. Jarrah made an awesome save to keep Victory scoreless in the first half, and Henry was solid as a rock in defence.
Dunsborough came out firing in the second half and scored their first goal. A Stirling - Ethan - William combo in our attack was great to watch, but just sailed over the top of goals. Dunsborough had another run up, but were unable to convert off a free kick. Was a great shot, but Jarrah did what Jarrah does, and made another great save. Oliver L was playing some great football. A beautiful kick up by looked to go in, but just went over the top. He followed it up with a screamer of a pass across goal that was knocked in by Matty for our third goal.
Dunsborough fought back, but their attempt at goal was saved by Jarrah. Their second attempt went through to give Duns their second goal with minutes to go. It was a tight, hard contest, but we just got over the line to claim the win 3-2. POD went to Matty for his two goals.
U15 Marroners
FMR Marroners played Vasse Emus, with a well fought battle of a game, containing an action packed 7 goal thriller. Marroners were unlucky although putting in a good effort with the final result of 4-3 to the Emus. Player of the day went to Caspian for his efforts all around the pitch. Thank you to our sponsors Burger Baby.
