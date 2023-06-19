Wasps play their socks off; Breakers defeat Brumbies

A beautiful Dunsborough morning and a later start than usual meant that not just the kids were firing on all 4 cylinders but also the parents too. The teams were well matched with both teams managing to get the ball in the net. Nate showed some fancy footwork, Luke was great in goal, Ezra in attack kept up the pressure and Peri had a good swing in her boot. Jed kept up the passing in a great show of team play, Lucas kicked from the line with precision and Cohen kicked and passed with a smile on his face from beginning to match end! It was a tough decision but player of the day had to go to Ash Johnston who step in at the eleventh hour as substitute so that the Dingos could play their full team. Well done for showing fabulous sportsmanship and thanks to sponsors the Candy Cow for the voucher.