Fundraising walk takes locals to the coast

More than 70 people set out on a walk from Margaret River townsite to Prevelly on the weekend, to mark the start of National Refugee Week and to raise funds for Margaret River Welcome.
Margaret River Welcome (MRW) is a newly formed Community Supporter Group within the Federal Government's Community Refugee Integration and Settlement Pilot program.
The group is fundraising and training in preparation to welcome a refugee family and provide comprehensive support to assist the family's settlement for at least their first 12 months.
"With over 100 million people displaced by climate change, persecution or war, many of us are immobilised by the scale of the humanitarian crisis across the world," Catherine Rivers, the founding member of MRW explained.
"There are a lot of problems which we cannot solve, but the opportunity to help one family is just that - the opportunity to help one family."
The sponsored walk was a great show of support from the Margaret River community and organiser Claire Timmons said she was over the moon with the response.
"The walk has raised over $7000 towards the $14 000 budget," she said.
"We didn't imagine such a response and thank all our walkers and supporters. We are also very grateful for the support from Amnesty Margaret River and St. John the Theologian Chapel.
"We have widened our supporter base and that is very important.
"Since we will be assisting our family with all manner of supports, ranging from English lessons and driving lessons, to sourcing familiar foods and navigating schools and employment, the more supporters we have offering diverse skills, time and care, the better."
MRW has various community building activities, fundraising events and social gatherings planned over the coming months, and members of the public are invited to participate.
On Wednesday 21 June, there will be an informal gathering with a soup and film night. 'Humankind' will be screened followed by some reflective discussion.
Entry is by gold coin donation and it's not too late to RSVP - please send a message to mrwelcomecsg@gmail.com for full details of the event which will be held at Margaret River Uniting Church.
