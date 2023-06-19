Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Fundraising walk takes locals to the coast

Updated June 19 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 11:04am
More than 70 people set out on a walk from Margaret River townsite to Prevelly on the weekend to support the recently formed Margaret River Welcome group. Picture by Bryan Timmons
More than 70 people set out on a walk from Margaret River townsite to Prevelly on the weekend, to mark the start of National Refugee Week and to raise funds for Margaret River Welcome.

