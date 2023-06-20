Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wadandi Track work requires all hands on deck

Updated June 20 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nature Conservation officer Jodie Passmore. Picture supplied.
Nature Conservation officer Jodie Passmore. Picture supplied.

The Wadandi Track will get a boost this Saturday, June 24 with volunteers needed to help plant, weed and care for a section of the popular walking trail near Cowaramup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.