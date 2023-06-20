Wadandi Track work requires all hands on deck

The Wadandi Track will get a boost this Saturday, June 24 with volunteers needed to help plant, weed and care for a section of the popular walking trail near Cowaramup.
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region is teaming up with the Friends of the Wadandi Track, and everyone is welcome to lend a hand at the community busy bee starting 1.30pm.
Nature Conservation officer Jodie Passmore is coordinating the busy bee.
"We'll be planting 160 local native plants between the Cowaramup Community Garden and the fire station on Sunset Drive through the bushland reserve bordering the Wadandi Track," Jodie said.
"If you love this area and walking the Wadandi Track, come along and help us boost the habitat and biodiversity values of this special part of Cowaramup."
Volunteers will meet at 1.30pm in parkland at the corner of Sunset and Memorial Drives.
Please bring your own gloves, shovel and mallet if you have them, as well as closed shoes, sun protection and water.
Jodie said the local Friends group, coordinated by Sam Juniper, had "done a great job working in the reserve over a number of years, removing garden escapees and other weeds, and revegetating old tracks and roads".
"But this busy bee will really give the area a boost, and we'd love to see plenty of faces from the Cowaramup community," she said.
It comes after a string of hugely successful community busy bees led by Nature Conservation since the cooler weather arrived at locations up and down the coast, along the Margaret River, and in local bushland.
"It's been so heart-warming and inspiring to see solid turnouts to every one of our community busy bees," Nature Conservation general manager Drew McKenzie said.
"It goes to show how engaged the local community is and how so many people want to make a difference caring for our biodiversity."
Afternoon tea is provided, and for catering purposes please register your interest via email at jodie.passmore@natureconservation.org.au
Nature Conservation's Friends of Reserves program is funded through the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River's Environmental Management Fund.
