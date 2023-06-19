Bulls Gold collect first win of the season against Hawks | Photos

The Cowaramup Bulls Under 13s players had fire in their bellies when they took on the Hawks Red team over the weekend.
Everyone played their role, from the little guys in the centre to full backs and full forwards showing skill and determination throughout.
Harper Payne was once again a star out of the centre, a mongrel in the tackles and a standout on the ground.
The final two minutes were very stressful for all the supporters on the boundary line with the Bulls Gold squad only two points up.
The crowd was willing the siren to sound before Oliver Healy kicked one straight through the middle.
Final score Bulls Gold 6.14.50 to Hawks Red 6.6.42
Cowaramup's player awards went to Harper Payne, Oliver Healy and Griffen O'Neill.
