Margaret River claims top honours at national wine show

The accolades keep rolling in for the Margaret River wine region as awards season sees the country's best wines selected by the experts.
At the recent National Wine Show of Australia, Deep Woods Estate collected the Sauvignon Blanc Trophy for their 2022 Sauvignon Blanc and the Chardonnay Trophy for their 2021 Reserve Chardonnay.
Xanadu Wines landed the Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy for an unprecedented ninth consecutive year, thanks to their 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon.
Deep Woods was also awarded the overall White Wine of Show Trophy for the 2021 Reserve Chardonnay.
"It gives us great satisfaction that our team's dedication and hard work towards the goal of making the world's best wines continues to be recognised on a national stage," Deep Woods' Chief Winemaker Julian Langworthy said.
"The Deep Woods Estate Reserve Chardonnay is a truly special wine amidst the dynamic array of amazing Australian Chardonnays currently being produced."
Xanadu's Chief Winemaker Glenn Goodall said his dedicated team had once again demonstrated their expertise.
'We are all thrilled, and to be honest quite humbled, to have won the Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy again," he said.
"To have received this award for the ninth year in a row, with nine different wines, is quite incredible!
"The achievement highlights the strength of Margaret River Cabernet and the ongoing effort and commitment from the entire team at Xanadu, as well as acknowledging the excellence of our dedicated growers."
The win brings Xanadu's trophy total to 136.
Of that number, Xanadu's Cabernet Sauvignon wines have won 68 trophies and 168 gold medals in wine shows since 2007.
CEO of Rathbone Wine Group, owners of Xanadu Darren Rathbone, said Margaret River had potential to be one of Australia's greatest wine regions.
"The acquisition of Xanadu in 2005 allowed us to unlock the full potential of this extraordinary vineyard and showcase the true essence of Margaret River in every bottle," he said.
