Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Environment

Citizen scientists give 700+ hours to possum project

June 28 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers from the Western Ringtail Possum Citizen Science Project gather at Margaret River Brewhouse to celebrate the success of the program. Pictures supplied.
Volunteers from the Western Ringtail Possum Citizen Science Project gather at Margaret River Brewhouse to celebrate the success of the program. Pictures supplied.

After five years, Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's widely successful Western Ringtail Possum Citizen Science Project has come to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.