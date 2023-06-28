Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Sweet success: Locals fight to protect karri forest

Updated June 28 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
Local residents Bruno Hangartner (left) and Nick Cernotta hard at work controlling Sweet Pittosporum near Valley Road in Margaret River. Picture: NCMRR
An 18-month campaign fighting the invasive weed tree Sweet Pittosporum - which threatens our iconic karri forest - has been a success with hundreds of the weedy trees removed across the region.

