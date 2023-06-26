Seize the day (and the mud) to soak up the best of Manjimup

EARLIER this year when it looked like the Mail might close down and we were rescued (yes, that is the right word), by SEN, I resolved to never again turn down an invitation.
Let alone a dream one, like I had the opportunity to enjoy over the weekend.
Truffle Kerfuffle is one of those events that I've always wanted to partake in, but never seem to have the time, so when the opportunity came up this year, I jumped in feet first.
Despite the inclement weather, the festival village was a hive of activity.- Mandy Gibson
And so it was that I ended up with a ticket to Sunday's Forest Floor Brunch with Adelaide-based rock star chef Jake Kellie, featuring freshly unearthed truffles by David Coomer Truffles.
The food and experience was beyond outstanding, paired precisely with the finest the Southern Forests has to offer wine wise.
Local producers Joel Winfield Tamarillos, Cambray Cheese, Rickles Pickles, Three Ryans Eggs, Southampton Homestead, Guadagnino Orchards, Bannister Downs Dairy and New Leaf Orchard Juices were showcased flawlessly.
But the standout dish for me was the beurre bosc tarte fine with truffle chantilly cream, paired with The Yard 2018 Cane Cut Gewurztraminer, delivering an absolutely flawless finish.
Despite the inclement weather, the festival village was a hive of activity.
You can absolutely tell the first-timers among the crowd, white sneakers are definitely not your go-to footwear for a weekend where you make your way down to Fonty's Pool via a local potato growers paddock across the road.
The environment is reminiscent of Glastonbury and as with that festival, there are plenty of gumboots to be seen in the revellers.
But this event is far less about the music and more about singing the praises for one of the finest produce regions in the world.
If you've ever contemplated going to Truffle Kerfuffle, or TK as the committee and local crew call it, be sure to seize the day and get your tickets next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.