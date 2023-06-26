Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Seize the day (and the mud) to soak up the best of Manjimup

By Mandy Gibson
Updated June 26 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandy Gibson embraced the best of the 2023 Truffle Kerfuffle Festival. Picture: Dianne Bortoletto
Mandy Gibson embraced the best of the 2023 Truffle Kerfuffle Festival. Picture: Dianne Bortoletto

EARLIER this year when it looked like the Mail might close down and we were rescued (yes, that is the right word), by SEN, I resolved to never again turn down an invitation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.