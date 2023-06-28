Weather challenges juniors | Football Margaret River

A cold and rainy morning wasn't enough to put out the U8 Dragons' fire as they took on the Busselton Possums this weekend. The first half was full of lots of accurate passing and strong shots as a goal hungry Dragons put constant pressure on their opposition. After a drenching during the break, the second half was full of much of the same but also saw the Possums coming strong on the attack. This put the Dragons' defence to the test, but we managed to keep the Possums at bay. As always, the team played cohesively and are doing well at keeping their positions on field. The Dragons are surely reaping the benefits of their hard work at training each week. Our player of the day today was Finley. Finley always puts in 100 percent for the entire duration of the match, and today he was strong on the offence and had lots of fancy footwork to swerve around the opposing players.