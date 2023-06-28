Weather challenges juniors | Football Margaret River

This week was a bit of a mixed bag, weather-wise. Some lucky to have the sun, others not so lucky! The new donated Mitre 10 brollies did help to keep us dry though. Round 8 gave us the last games before a three week break for school holidays, and the kids were keen to get out there despite the weather!
The U6 Ninjas played their first game against the Capel Wolves on Saturday morning, or rather half the team did. The last week of junior sport before the winter school holidays is traditionally plagued by colds, flu's and early holidays. Coincidently both teams only managed to field five players so the teams agreed to a single 5 on 5 match with no substitution. Despite the torrential rain on the drive up, the weather in Capel was cracking, with sunshine and not a drop of rain. Torin, Coen, Mack, Nate and Ezra put in a solid performance against the fierce opponent throughout the first half before a late wolf and a junior Ninjas joined in and made up a 6 on 6 second half. Players of the day (thanks to Burger Baby) went to Torin for a double hat-trick of goals and to Coen for his grit and determination to keep playing after a coping a couple of body blows from a stinging cold wet soccer ball.
The U7 Rovers hosted the Vasse Falcons on a cold and wet morning. The boys faced their toughest competition so far this season, with some tough defensive lessons learned. The match was tight throughout both halves with few goals scored by both teams. Players of the Day went to Reef for his solid attack and Ari for his always solid defensive skills. With thanks to LJ Soccer.
The U8 Strikers match was an electric game, fuelled by high energy and excitement with the Strikers giving their all through mud and rain. Within the first half, Sam had great ball possession and Genevieve, as goalie, performed awesome kicks. Josh deserved player of the day for an excellent header. Arlo, Sam and Josh were on point with their passing skills. We would like to thank our sponsors; Squid Lips for Player of the Day voucher and Mitre10 for overhead protection and support.
A cold and rainy morning wasn't enough to put out the U8 Dragons' fire as they took on the Busselton Possums this weekend. The first half was full of lots of accurate passing and strong shots as a goal hungry Dragons put constant pressure on their opposition. After a drenching during the break, the second half was full of much of the same but also saw the Possums coming strong on the attack. This put the Dragons' defence to the test, but we managed to keep the Possums at bay. As always, the team played cohesively and are doing well at keeping their positions on field. The Dragons are surely reaping the benefits of their hard work at training each week. Our player of the day today was Finley. Finley always puts in 100 percent for the entire duration of the match, and today he was strong on the offence and had lots of fancy footwork to swerve around the opposing players.
How lucky were we that the rain held off for the U9 Joeys game vs the Dunsborough Tigers? Coming out strong in the first half, our newest player Noah Hull was able to put away a couple of early, brilliant goals which was a result of smart passes from his teammates. We have been working hard to create space on the pitch when passing, creating opportunities to work together and give everyone the chance to kick goals. Noah Sheedy-Ryan Bell, Mason Rowney and Arty McNie were all able to get on the scoreboard today. Our player of the day this week, with thanks to Two Cracks Coffee was Ivy Bearsby, for her hard work, playing an integral role in many of our first half goals.
On their first rainy game for the season the U9 Storm had a great game against Vasse Swans, with players from both teams enjoying the wet and muddy conditions. Sylvie Brouwers got POD for running hard all game while not being 100 percent well.
This week, the U10 Stars Player of the day was Lilly Costar.
The U10 Jettz faced off against the Busselton Titans, in Margaret River. The Titans managed a few well deserved goals and the Jettz came back with a couple of well executed ones of their own. In all, the Titans were a challenge, but once we got warm we were able to defend off Busselton strongly. Our two goalies Floyd and Ashley did some awesome saves. The passing and sportsmanship shown again this week, by both teams is a tremendous credit to all involved in mentoring the kids. This week our players of the week were Bridget and Reef. Reef played a great defence and really went in and attacked well. Bridget showed terrific bravery by charging at the ball in attack and defence. She cleared the ball to fend off forward movements by Busselton. Well played Reef and Bridget. Thanks to Squid Lips and Candy Cow.
Well done U11 Stingrays on great teamwork and running hard all game against the CSC Giants with a very wet pitch. Players of the day went to Lewis for volunteering to be goalie, Ryan for a strong and determined game and Otis for his solid work in defence. Thanks Two Cracks Coffee, Burger Baby and Squid Lips.
It was a tough day today for the U12 Ankle Biters with no subs but they defended against the CFC Chiefs with everything they had. Player of the day Austin Willing got a hat trick getting the only three goals of the match.
The U12 Rockets players of the day were Gabe and Darcy, congratulations!
It was a wet start to the day but the rain held off for the game between the U14 Glory and the U14 Wyverns. From the start there was pressure from both teams each having some good shots at goal.
Wyverns scored first goal early in the half but the Glory came back with good pressure and some great through balls resulting in a goal for Jay and one for Alex. Glory's defence held strong with a 2-1 lead at half time. Again, early pressure from both teams in the second half, Glory with shots on goal from Harper.
Wyverns earning a free kick going wide, Glory's through balls resulting in a second goal for Jay (3-1).
Glory's teamwork continued to disrupt Wyverns with runs from Indi and Yasmine creating multiple chances. Alex takes a long shot and scores (4-1).
Great defence sees Alex score with 4 minutes to go. Final score Glory 5 , Wyverns 1. A fairytale finish for Alex who is off to Europe for the rest of the year. PODs were Tori and Harper, thanks to Squid Lips .
The two U15 Championship titans met for a derby rematch: Glory v U14 Wyverns. Things started well for the Wyverns. Jarrah in goals made a great save, which led to a corner where Jarrah made another brilliant sliding save.
On another corner, we got the ball out, but at the cost of one of our key defenders Henry who had a rough fall, but still managed to get the ball out of our defensive half before coming off injured.
Stirling took a run and had a shot at goal - it bounced right off the goalies knees, but Stirling got the rebound and had another shot that went through giving us the first goal.
There was lots of pressure applied from both sides, and a lot of chances at goal. Glory were able to capitalise on their shots, where ours were going wide or over the top.
The second half continued much the same. Jarrah made another save, but Glory got the rebound which went in. Jarrah came out out of goals to play forward.
He earned a free kick, but it was saved by their goalie. Our defence gave it their all to keep Glory out, and our forwards tried their best, but our attempts continued to go wide or over the top. Matty, now in goals, made a couple of awesome saves, before Glory scored twice more for the win. POD was Jarrah, thanks to Candy Cow.
