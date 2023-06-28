Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Weather challenges juniors | Football Margaret River

By Football Mr
June 28 2023 - 12:00pm
This week was a bit of a mixed bag, weather-wise. Some lucky to have the sun, others not so lucky! The new donated Mitre 10 brollies did help to keep us dry though. Round 8 gave us the last games before a three week break for school holidays, and the kids were keen to get out there despite the weather!

