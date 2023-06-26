Winter wonderland for foodies at Truffle Kerfuffle | Photos

Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 26 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 5:00pm
Crisp, winter air greeted more than 4,800 food lovers as they headed to the 11th Truffle Kerfuffle festival in WA's Southern Forests region over the weekend.

