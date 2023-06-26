Ten new citizens celebrated at local ceremony | Photos

Augusta-Margaret River Mail
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:39pm
A group of ten new Australian citizens were celebrated at a special ceremony last week, held to recognise National Refugee Week (June 18 to 24).

