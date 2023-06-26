Ten new citizens celebrated at local ceremony | Photos

A group of ten new Australian citizens were celebrated at a special ceremony last week, held to recognise National Refugee Week (June 18 to 24).
Hosted by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, the ceremony saw local residents hailing from the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Estonia, Spain, Germany, Canada and New Zealand become naturalised Australian citizens.
"This year's Refugee Week theme is Finding Freedom - it promotes harmony and togetherness and is a reminder that regardless of our differences, we all share a common humanity," AMR Shire President Paula Cristoffanini said.
"Since 1945, Australia has settled more than 950,000 refugees and Refugee Week provides an opportunity to acknowledge the positive contributions of our refugee residents and a thriving multicultural region.
"It is an opportunity to come together, learn from one another, share stories, and heal together to emerge a more fulfilled and connected community," Cr Cristoffanini continued.
"In Australia, everyone can be proud of who they are, and be respected, valued and feel a sense of belonging."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.