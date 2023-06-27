Next step for path plan at Leeuwin

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has confirmed a resolution has been reached to progress the Leeuwin Path project in Augusta.
At the latest meeting, Council resolved to adopt what the Shire called a "carefully considered alignment" for the path.
"This will complete the shared-use trail, linking Flinders Bay to Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse.
"The section from Flinders Bay to Dead Finish has already been constructed."
Shire President Paula Cristoffanini said important steps had been taken to ensure the best outcome in this area of high cultural and environmental values.
"The area, which is very significant to our Traditional Owners, has had its cultural and environmental values explored in detail through the Taalinup Boya Healthy Country Plan, and previous flora and fauna surveys," Cr Cristoffanini said.
"The extension of the trail to the lighthouse was endorsed after much consideration and the project can now move into the next phase."
In a statement last week, the Shire said the project would proceed to detail design, and seek necessary cultural and environmental approvals.
"Alternative funding options will be explored to make up the expected budget shortfall for the project."
The Shire also thanked the Undalup Association and the Augusta Trails Reference Group for their assistance with the project.
