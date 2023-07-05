Fair fun in Cowaramup this weekend

The residents of Cowaramup are preparing to throw on their cow onesies and best winter boots for the town's annual Deja Moo Legenddairy Country Fair.
This year, a new theme has emerged to coincide with the coronation of King Charles III, and organisers are encouraging people to add some bling to their bovine-themed garb to honour the royal occasion.
"No tiara is too big or too small, and a black and white onesie is the perfect foil for rhinestones and diamonds, rubies and emeralds," event organiser Jill Turton said.
"Seriously, jazz up your onesie however you like, but a crown would be udderly perfect!"
As well as the King's coronation, the Cowaramup connection with crowns stretches on long before 2023 - with the town itself named for the Cowara - or purple-crowned lorikeet.
This year's fair marks eleven years since the Cowaramup Cows first descended upon the town, the fibreglass Friesians a must-stop attraction for tourists visiting and passing through.
Over the years, the community has embraced the cows and their connection to the thriving dairy industry, as well as the traditional and natural significance of the Cowara bird.
Jill Turton said locals and visitors of all ages and walks of life were encouraged to soak up the best of the country town atmosphere.
"All in all it should be a pretty fun day! And one last thing... Republicalves are welcome!"
DejaMoo kicks off from 9am until 1pm on Saturday July 8 at the Cowaramup Town Hall and Oval, with a variety of market stalls boasting South West arts and crafts, a variety of handmade goods, high quality jewellery, woodwork, ceramics, pottery, candles, woven goods, books, plants and more.
Food vans will be out in force offering mouth watering treats, while a packed line up of family-friendly fun will include vintage machinery demonstrations, cake decorating for kids, pony rides, laser tag, fire-brigade demonstration and a kid zone where kids can decorate their own personal crown.
For more information on the festival and the latest updates, visit www.facebook.com/cowtowncows
