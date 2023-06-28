Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Scammers target real estate and settlement accounts

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
June 28 2023
Western Australia's real estate and property settlement industries have been warned to remain vigilant as scammers increase efforts to steal large amounts of money through property transactions.

