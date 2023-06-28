Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta Margaret River joins Disaster Ready program

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 28 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:30pm
Jane Kelsbie MLA with Stephen Dawson MLC Minister for Emergency Services
Jane Kelsbie MLA with Stephen Dawson MLC Minister for Emergency Services

Augusta Margaret River will join a total of eight communities across the state in receiving funding to create firewise demonstrations sites throughout Western Australia.

