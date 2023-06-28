Augusta Margaret River joins Disaster Ready program

Augusta Margaret River will join a total of eight communities across the state in receiving funding to create firewise demonstrations sites throughout Western Australia.
The funding was announced this week through the Federal Government's Disaster Ready Fund (DRF).
The DRF is providing up to one billion dollars to Australian project aimed at increasing natural disaster resilience and reducing risk across the country.
Augusta Margaret River, Denmark and Nannup are among the regions set to receive the investment, which will see educational spaces created to promote sustainable gardens, firewise landscapes and a reduced risk to community infrastructure.
Emergency Services Minister, Stephen Dawson and Warren Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie welcomed the news.
"This is a terrific project and one that's focused on community education and behaviour change," Ms Kelsbie said.
"It's about giving people the information and strategies they need to better manage their homes, gardens and landscapes.
"Empowering communities to take action and make change is the best form of preparedness."
The state government said the firewise sites would provide information about a range of strategies, including the use of fire-retardant plants, management of existing trees, fuel load separation, and the management of fine fuel load.
