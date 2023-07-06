Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Expert eyes on fabulous fungi | Nature Conservation Event

July 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Roz Hart has led fungi talks, workshops and excursions for more than two decades. Picture supplied.
Locals can learn more about the fascinating world of fungi at two Nature Conservation Margaret River Region events designed to put the spotlight on the vital role fungi plays in our region's landscape.

