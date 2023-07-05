Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

School kids get a kick of culture through play

Updated July 5 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 1 students Wyatt Hewison and Iggy Scott having fun and learning on country.
Year 1 students Wyatt Hewison and Iggy Scott having fun and learning on country.

Students at Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) got a real 'cultural kick' out of their recent 'Yulunga Games', a series of traditional Indigenous games run for the first time at the school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.