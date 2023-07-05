School kids get a kick of culture through play

Students at Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) got a real 'cultural kick' out of their recent 'Yulunga Games', a series of traditional Indigenous games run for the first time at the school.
Introduced to MRIS by Physical Education Specialist, Tom Curtin, the Yulunga Games - which mean 'playing' in the language of the Kamilaroi (Gamori) people of northwestern NSW - is a series of fun, playful activities designed for every age and ability.
Games included Jumppin, a game based loosely on traditional spearfishing; Chiba, mock warfare using sponge balls and Gorri, a disc-bowling game.
Independent School Principal, Wendy Roediger said the event - which was a forerunner to NAIDOC Week celebrations - was a huge success, providing an opportunity to learn and appreciate aspects of indigenous culture.
"We really appreciated the help offered by our parents during the games and hope to run this event every year," Ms Roediger said.
