Japanese festival expands to Busselton & Dunsborough

The South West Japan Festival is returning in 2023 and in its sixth year, will extend to events in Busselton and Dunsborough.
Held from August 14 to September 17, the festival is based at the Bunbury Regional Art Gallery, and celebrates the food, art and culture of Japan.
Launched to coincide with Japan's Bon Odori - the day when ancestors return to their families - the program will include workshops, art, food, fashion and educational activities.
Dunsborough's Text & Co bookstore will present a Japanese night, while the Busselton Jetty train will host the Japanese Sushi Train - a chance to enjoy sushi while overlooking the ocean, with a performance waiting at the end of the jetty.
A Taste of Japan at Yarri Restaurant will pit Sake Master against Sommelier, and on August 17, Lost Bills, Ramen Plus, Helloworld Travel Bunbury, the Burlington Hotel, Mojos and Kokoro will take part in the Bunbury Block Party, with Japanese-themed drinks and food.
For all details visit www.southwestjapanfestival.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.