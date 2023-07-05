Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River Ag Show moving to single Saturday

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated July 5 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:10pm
RetraVision Margaret River's generosity extends to the annual fireworks display at the Margaret River Agricultural Show. Picture: Nicky Lefebvre
The region's largest community event, the Margaret River Agricultural Show, will take on a new format this year, promising an action-packed day of fun on Saturday October 21.

