Margaret River Ag Show moving to single Saturday

The region's largest community event, the Margaret River Agricultural Show, will take on a new format this year, promising an action-packed day of fun on Saturday October 21.
President Lara Armstrong, the driving force behind this year's Show, expressed her excitement for the new one-day schedule.
"We wanted to create a show that offers non-stop entertainment from start to finish," she said.
"By condensing the event into a single day, we are able to pack in an incredible array of attractions, ensuring a terrific experience for everyone."
The Show offers a glimpse of the region's rich farming heritage through agricultural and landcare exhibits.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to get up close and personal with a variety of furry and feathered friends, while the free Ag Track treasure trail will return for primary-aged kids.
Lara said registrations had opened for local groups and businesses interested in taking up trade space on the day.
"With an estimated 8000 attendees, the Show is the perfect opportunity for groups to fundraise and businesses to showcase products and services.
"You can reach a large audience with food, market and information stalls."
The Show committee also welcomes corporate sponsorship arrangements, and acknowledged the ongoing generosity of RetraVision Margaret River, "who each year gift show-goers with an incomparable fireworks display".
"Following the success of the incredibly popular Exhibition Hall last year, registrations will open in August for locals of all ages to enter their baking, gardening, craft, quilting, photography and art at the Show.
"It's time to get creative and start growing.
"We are also calling for volunteers to register their interest to help out.
"There are so many ways to get involved; from helping with the Ag Track, to parking, or on the main stage.
"We appreciate everyone who joins the Show Team."
Since its inception in 1929, the Agricultural Show has celebrated the region's agricultural heritage and fostered a strong sense of community.
"We can't wait to welcome the community back to the Margaret River Agricultural Show," Lara said.
"Mark your calendars for October 21, 2023, and stay tuned for more announcements, including our first Talent Show in song, dance, instrumental and comedy, and of course the ever-popular show rides and sideshow alley."
For more info visit margaretrivershow.com and follow on social media @margaretriveragshow.
