Winter brings increased demand for Shelterbags in South West

As another South West winter descends on the region and the national housing shortage continues, the Rotary Club of Busselton Geographe Bay says there has been an increased demand for the innovative Shelterbags it offers to the region's homeless.
The Club's Director of Community, Ross Johnston said around 130 of the lightweight wind and waterproof swags had been delivered to homeless supporting agencies since August 2022.
"Now that the 2023 winter has arrived there is even a bigger call for the bags," he said.
"In the past month another 75 bags have gone out to agencies to distribute to Busselton and South West homeless people.
"The majority have been distributed to the 30 to 50 age group, with some people in their 60s and 70s as well as a number of young people under 20 including children as young as 14.
"The recorded gender is mostly male, however the older age group is representative of equal numbers of females."
Mr Johnston said a new demographic of entire family units unable to find rental accomodation had also increased demand for Shelterbags.
"Also emerging as a growing cohort are those in an older age group who have never been homeless before and now find themselves in this situation," he said.
According to Homeless Monitor statistics, an estimated 290,000 people are homeless in Australia.
An estimated 230 people are sleeping rough in Busselton alone.
"Whilst the Shelterbags in no way solve this problem of long term homelessness, they are available free of charge to alleviate the immediate problem of providing an insulated swag type bed, either to "couch surf", or use in their car, tent or caravan," Mr Johnston said.
The project, led by the Rotary Club and supported by the City of Busselton, the Lions Club of Dunsborough, Rio Tinto, the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association, Shelter Brewing and individual donations, saw 700 Shelterbags arrive in the region from South Africa mid-last year.
The process and eligibility for distribution is undertaken by a steering committee comprising members of Busselton Geographe Bay Rotary Club, the Combined Churches of Busselton Welfare Committee and the City of Busselton Community Services.
"Our Rotary club welcomes enquiry to join us at one of our meetings to learn more about what we do," Mr Johnston said.
If you would like to obtain a Shelterbag or know somebody who needs one, they are available at the following outlets:
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
