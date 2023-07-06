Cockatoos on learning list ahead of film screening

Vasse early learning centre Nature's Atelier will host a special screening of Jane Hammond's documentary 'Black Cockatoo Crisis' this month as part of an effort to share the conservation message for the critically endangered birds.
Centre spokesperson Beau Deurwaarder said the facility was blessed to share their grounds with three types of black cockatoo: the Carnaby's Cockatoo, the Baudin's Cockatoo and the Forest Red-tailed Black Cockatoo.
These next boxes will be installed in some of the older trees at Nature's Atelier, hopefully in time for the next breeding season.- Beau Deurwaarder
"These birds mean a lot to the children and mentors at Nature's Atelier and over the past few months our mentors have been facilitating intentional activities and encounters with the children to raise awareness of this concerning environmental issue," Beau explained.
"We believe learning about the creatures around us and their vulnerability promotes empathy and an ecological awareness that will guide our children's relationship with the natural world as they grow older.
"Many of our school aged children were saddened to hear that the black cockatoos that surround us in the after school program each afternoon are under threat of extinction, and wanted to know what they could do to help."
After school care mentors have read stories and learned more about the role of black cockatoos in indigenous culture, helping children to identify the different species.
"Some children have become experts in finding and collecting chewed up honkey nuts and predicting which trees will have fallen nuts and feathers, based on the boisterous cockatoo activity and known flocking points," Beau said.
This week, participants in the vacation care program will build cockatoo nesting boxes using recycled materials, with the help of Dean from Carnaby's Crusaders, a not-for-profit dedicated to supporting the recovery, breeding and preservation of habitat for WA's black cockatoos.
"Once completed, these next boxes will be installed in some of the older trees at Nature's Atelier, hopefully in time for the next breeding season."
Nature's Atelier mentor Angie is working on a large black cockatoo sculpture which will see children of all ages add their contributions.
"Angie's inspiration as an artist is to teach the children how to shape and respond to their world with natural and recycled materials, and to make connections through expressive means in ways that promote creativity and build community," Beau said.
"The black cockatoo sculpture is a collective piece designed to remind us all that these beautiful birds need a home and security just like we all do, and that we can live together in harmony if we look to these creatures with the curiosity and admiration that they deserve - one feather at a time."
Nature's Atelier will host a screening of 'Black Cockatoo Crisis' from 5pm on Tuesday 18 July. Tickets are available via facebook.com/TheJoyofChildhood
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.