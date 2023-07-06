Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Cockatoos on learning list ahead of film screening

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
July 7 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vasse early learning centre Nature's Atelier shares its grounds with three types of black cockatoo: the Carnaby's Cockatoo, the Baudin's Cockatoo and the Forest Red-tailed Black Cockatoo.
Vasse early learning centre Nature's Atelier shares its grounds with three types of black cockatoo: the Carnaby's Cockatoo, the Baudin's Cockatoo and the Forest Red-tailed Black Cockatoo.

Vasse early learning centre Nature's Atelier will host a special screening of Jane Hammond's documentary 'Black Cockatoo Crisis' this month as part of an effort to share the conservation message for the critically endangered birds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.