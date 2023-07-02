Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Ten years of art discovery | Open Studios 2023

Updated July 2 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:22pm
Queensland painter and sculptor Michael Zavros (pictured) and Perth-based designer, Andrew Thornton Hick will act as Art Ambassadors for MRROS 2023.
A brand new batch of the region's finest creatives has joined the ranks of the artists opening the doors to their studios, workshops and galleries for this year's Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS).

