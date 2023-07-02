Ten years of art discovery | Open Studios 2023

A brand new batch of the region's finest creatives has joined the ranks of the artists opening the doors to their studios, workshops and galleries for this year's Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS).
The tenth year of the event sees 166 artists listed in the program, with almost a third participating in the regional art trail for the first time.
Also joining the festival for the first time is renowned Queensland painter and sculptor Michael Zavros, who will join Perth-based designer Andrew Thornton Hick as Art Ambassadors.
Zavros will make his first trip to Western Australia and attend the first week of the 16-day event.
"I'm looking forward to being part of Margaret River Region Open Studios," he said.
"This will be my first visit to WA and I've heard great things about the Margaret River region including the vibrant creative scene.
"I'll be putting down my brushes and meeting some of the local artists in their studios, which is what the event is all about."
Zavros works across a multitude of mediums Including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography and film.
His work is held in the collections of most major Australian galleries and his 25 year exhibition has just opened at Queensland Art Gallery of Modern Art.
As well as visiting artists in their studios, Zavros will speak at an Artist Talk with Q & A Breakfast, hold a masterclass for Open Studios artists and attend the event's major fundraiser, an Art Dinner at Aravina Estate.
As part of this, he has also offered a tour of his studio in Queensland as a money can't buy auction item.
An avid supporter of Open Studios for many years, Andrew Thornton Hick will join the program to help document and promote the artists involved.
MRROS Deputy Chair Jacquie Happ said this year would be a celebration in more ways than one.
"For an event of this kind, managed by a volunteer committee, 10 years is a milestone achievement," she said.
"There are thirteen artists who have been participating in the event each year since it started, and there are many who return each year.
"There has been substantial growth in the quality of artworks as it is a unique opportunity to reach a broad audience.
"And these are of course not all necessarily artists who have recently taken up art, but rather artists who have chosen to call the Margaret River region home in recent years.
"And why wouldn't they? We are surrounded by natural inspiration."
Ms Happ said the 2023 program would see artists from Busselton to Augusta opening their studios to demonstrate the creative process and results in mediums including drawing, glass, jewellery, mixed media, mosaics, painting, photography, pottery, ceramics, printmaking, sculpture, textiles, upcycling, and woodwork.
"We have launched a new website this year which will allow visitors to take a deeper dive into our creative talent pool and make it easier for them to plan their artistic adventure," she said.
The Open Studios website is now live, with profiles of each participating artist. The website includes a new Artist TrailMaker feature where visitors can map a trail of their favourite artists, artforms or locations.
Margaret River Region Open Studios runs from September 9 to 24.
Pick up an event guide closer to the event from your nearest Jackson's Drawing Supplies, or view online, regional visitor centres and visit www.mrropenstudios.com.au for more information and inspiration.
