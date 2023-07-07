Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Shire sets completion date for Recreation Centre

July 7 2023 - 12:08pm
The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has projected a December 2023 completion date for the ongoing construction works at the Margaret River Recreation Centre.

