Shire sets completion date for Recreation Centre

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has projected a December 2023 completion date for the ongoing construction works at the Margaret River Recreation Centre.
In a statement released on Monday, the Shire said work would continue into the second half of the year.
"Next month, main project contractor BYTE Construct will focus on installing the remaining structures and roof cover over the children's lagoon and new standalone café, followed by cladding of the exterior walls."
Shire Manager of Waste and Major Projects, Chris Yates, commended BYTE's local team.
"Hats off to the construction crew for installing most of the primary structural steel and completing the main roof covering and water proofing of the adjacent existing structures before the rains arrived in May," he said.
"Because of their efforts the first fix electrical and plumbing works are now being completed, and intermediate steel structural works are being installed.
The remediation works have been accounted for within the project's contingency budget and the new shell will ensure structural integrity, serving our aquatic users well into the future.- Chris Yates, AMR Shire
"It's terrific to see construction progress despite finding further deterioration to the existing pool shell during demolition earlier in the year."
Mr Yates said the pool shell had reached the end of its useable life, and had been replaced.
"The remediation works have been accounted for within the project's contingency budget and the new shell will ensure structural integrity, serving our aquatic users well into the future," he said.
"We're excited to see the project come to life.
"Margaret River will have an improved centre which will provide enhanced community facilities for a range of sports.
"It will be more accessible for key user groups including young families and those with mobility restrictions."
The Shire said there were plans to hold an official opening for the upgraded recreation centre in December.
