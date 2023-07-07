Fresh beginnings and fond farewells at Cowaramup

It has been a busy time for staff, students and parents at the Cowaramup Primary School campus with the official completion of an important project, and a farewell celebration to honour the school's beloved leader.
After 19 years at the school, Principal Peter Howse marked his final day last week, with an all-school tie day and a guard of honour to applaud his contribution.
Meanwhile, a dedicated group of parents and local community members put in plenty of blood, sweat and tears to update the school's pre-primary area.
"A big thanks to the Cowaramup Men's Shed, the Cowaramup Lions, Bunnings, the Cowaramup CWA, our amazing P&C and all the amazing parents who donated their time and skills to put this project together," Pre-Primary teacher Nat Oxbrow said.
"And huge thanks to Gen Hodgson for coordinating the project."
