Thank the stars for winter sport | Your Voice

ASIDE from a small bout of sunshine with the barometer hitting an almost balmy 19 degrees on Sunday afternoon, this winter looks like the weather is going to bleak.
The long range forecast calls for rain, rain and more rain which seems to make the few daylight hours blur into an endless stream of dreary wet weather.
My husband particularly hates this time of year, where he goes to work in the dark and comes home in the dark.
Winter can be depressing, that's why the Ashes (and the return of Thursday night AFL) have come at such a cracking time.
Pat Cummins and his cohorts have delivered two cracking test wins so far, winning test one by two wickets and Sunday night's effort, where they won by 43 runs.
The second test was a corker and played in the best of international spirits, that is, apart from the Bairstow stumping.
The often subdued Lords crowd turned mildly feral after the English wicketkeeper was stumped by his Aussie counterpart Alex Carey in an incident that could best be described as a complete brain fade by Johnny and a genius move by Alex.
It's fitting that Mitchell Starc, who had some critics doubting his inclusion in the side, took the final wicket on day five.
And almost on cue to coincide with another run of wet weather for the next week and a half, the third test starts on Thursday night.
Will the Aussies clinch the series with a third test win or will the Poms fight back?
Either way, it's been a cracking series so far.
But hey, if cricket isn't your thing, you can watch Richmond take on Sydney at the MCG.
While the teams might be currently in 13th and 15th, they're both in the hunt for the top eight so it's really a must win for either side.
And if you're not into sport at all, then you'll have to binge watch a new series in order to get yourself through the winter doldrums.
Let us know which sports are keeping you warm this winter - editorial@busseltonmail.com.au
