Thank the stars for winter sport | Your Voice

By Mandy Gibson
July 6 2023 - 12:30pm
Will the Aussies clinch the series with a third test win or will the Poms fight back? Either way, it's been a cracking series so far. Picture: Getty Images
ASIDE from a small bout of sunshine with the barometer hitting an almost balmy 19 degrees on Sunday afternoon, this winter looks like the weather is going to bleak.

