Spend a day in the life of musical misfits at HEART

In the hands of Junkyard Beats, ordinary household items are transformed into extraordinary musical instruments and unwanted junk comes alive in exciting and surprising ways.
The Box Show is coming to Margaret River HEART on Tuesday August 1, and Arts Margaret River's Christopher Young said it promised to excite the imaginations of children and adults alike.
"In the hands of Junkyard Beats, ordinary household items are transformed into extraordinary musical instruments and unwanted junk comes alive in exciting and surprising ways," he said.
"We follow four characters during their daily activities in a world made of cardboard boxes and junk.
"The contents of an abandoned kitchen and wheelie bins become the greatest drum set in the world; plastic bags are an amazing musical instrument and the human body becomes a unique sound machine."
The show allows audiences to tag along for a day in the life of a bunch of musical misfits.
"With a language of gibberish and rhythm, this show is accessible to any age and nationality."
The show is perfectly suited for families and children (in particular 5-12 year olds) who like music, physical imaginative play, and performance.
Tickets and all information available at www.artsmargaretriver.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.