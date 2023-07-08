Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Spend a day in the life of musical misfits at HEART

By Nicky Lefebvre
July 8 2023 - 4:30pm
Learn about sustainability in a high energy, imaginative performance combining drumming, dance, theatre and comedy. Picture by Robert Catto.
In the hands of Junkyard Beats, ordinary household items are transformed into extraordinary musical instruments and unwanted junk comes alive in exciting and surprising ways.

