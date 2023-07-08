Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River Lions look back on a year of support

July 8 2023 - 12:02pm
Doug Peters (1st Vice President), Machell Van Elst (Shed Co-ordinator), Jane Kerr (Secretary), Rene Boekelman (Lion Tamer), Keith Meyer (President) and Kath Solonec (Treasurer).
The Margaret River Lions recently held their annual Changeover Lunch at The River, where volunteers and supporters of the Club were thanked for another great year of community efforts.

