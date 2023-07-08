Margaret River Lions look back on a year of support

The Margaret River Lions recently held their annual Changeover Lunch at The River, where volunteers and supporters of the Club were thanked for another great year of community efforts.
President Keith Meyer said the year had seen the club donate almost $200,000 to various community groups, Lions projects, and disaster relief programs.
"To date since our club started 15 years ago, we are approaching the $2.2 million mark in donations given out," he said.
"Thank you to all our members and volunteers for their selfless and valued support and time donated to make this happen.
"Since our early days of operating out of tents to our well-organised shed, our team have done a fantastic job for a well-oiled machine that we should be proud of."
Lions Secretary Jane Kerr said her involvement in the Club had grown from being an avid shopper at the Shed Garage Sale, to taking an important role in the operations.
"I feel honoured to be a member of such a long-standing and trusted organisation," she said.
"It is a wonderful thing to be in contact with - and assist - so many individuals, families and community groups."
Shed coordinator Machell Van Elst thanked the Lions volunteer army for their tireless work.
"I would especially like to acknowledge those who put in a lot of time preparing, checking, fixing, washing, packaging, maintaining, shopping, gardening, cleaning, gates operation and generally helping Shed operations out of normal volunteering hours," she said.
"So much goes on 'behind the scenes' that we would not be the success we are without this incredible and selfless effort."
AMR Shire Councillor Kylie Kennaugh said it was a privilege to have the Lions Club working for the community.
"I am always so very proud of the Lions and the work the volunteers do not just in the community but the tonnage of waste saved from landfill that is above and beyond."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.