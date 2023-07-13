Bronte's 'precision, power and flair' at Ballito Pro

Gracetown's Bronte Macaulay landed an impressive win at the Ballito Pro in South Africa this week, at Stop No. 3 on the World Surf League Challenger Series.
After an exciting week of competition, the pair overcame a massive competitive field and varying conditions to claim victory.
In an all goofy-foot Final, it was a battle of the backhand between Vahine Fierro (FRA) and Bronte Macaulay (AUS) who delivered standout performances throughout the week.
Macaulay got the lead early on, catching waves under Fierro's priority who opted to wait for the set waves. The point of difference came in for Macaulay with her precision, power, and flair in her manoeuvres, releasing the fins and showering the lineup with spray from her turns.
The Western Australian has a couple of years of experience over Fierro and went all the way in Ballito including an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10), locking in her best result on the CS this year and leapfrogging her way to no. 5 on the rankings.
"I'm so stoked, I'm really happy," Macaulay said.
I was kind of unsure about the year, not having a lot of points, so this feels amazing. I've been really inspired watching the boys on their backhand, but I'm just stoked to get the win.- Bronte Macaulay
"To all my family and friends back home, thanks for the support. Vahine is a teammate and she was surfing really well, she's in that younger generation of surfers and I think women's surfing is in a really good place right now."
The Tahitian moved up into fourth place on the rankings ahead of Macaulay, and Isabella Nichols (AUS) claimed the No.1 spot after her third-place finish in Ballito.
"Coming out of Olympic qualification, it was such a high for me that I wanted to make sure I stay grounded and also get a result here," Fierro said.
"I'm so happy to have made my first Final ever. The waves were so good and a big congratulations to Bronte, she deserves her win and I'm excited for the rest of the year."
