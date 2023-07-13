Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Family fun at Cowaramup's annual fair | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
July 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Cowaramup's annual DejaMoo fair was a hit with locals and visitors to the South West town on Saturday, where market stalls, food vans, fun and games greeted families who braved the occasional rain shower to soak up the festivities.

