Family fun at Cowaramup's annual fair | Photos

Cowaramup's annual DejaMoo fair was a hit with locals and visitors to the South West town on Saturday, where market stalls, food vans, fun and games greeted families who braved the occasional rain shower to soak up the festivities.
The Cowaramup Lions kept the hungry hordes fed while the Apex Club of Busselton continued to draw one of the day's biggest crowds, the queue for hot donuts extending well out of the Cowaramup Hall before lunchtime.
Fair coordinator Jill Turton said she was thrilled with the turnout and thanked the community for once again supporting the day.
