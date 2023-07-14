Soccer history mystery needs community input

Do you recognise any of these faces?
The Margaret River Soccer Club - Football Margaret River (FMR) is working in partnership with the WA State Museum and Library, as well as the Collie Power Soccer Club, to seek the identities of the players and coaches in this photo of the Collie-Margaret River women's team, believed to have been taken some time before 1971.
The WA State Museum and Library is proudly researching the history of women's soccer in WA as part of the 'SocceronProject' in the lead up to the Australian women's team, the Matildas, playing in the FIFA Women's World Cup in July.
Penny Hoath from Women's Soccer WA has sought collaboration from the Margaret River and Collie soccer communities to get to the bottom of the long and rich history of women's soccer in the south west.
If you recognise any of the faces, you can contact Football Margaret River Secretary Lisa Fenton on info.fmr.6285@gmail.com or message the club via their Facebook page to help solve the puzzle.
With the largest ever contingent of female senior players in the history of the FMR Club playing across two teams, the Premiers and Reserves - both currently sitting at the top of their respective leagues, 2023 is certainly an exciting time to be involved in women's soccer in Margaret River.
The photo will land in the new State Library display and on the new Womensoccer.com.au website in the lead up to the Women's World Cup.
