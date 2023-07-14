Special win for Cowaramup's Jock Bahen

The 24th edition of the Whalebone Longboard Classic wrapped up in Cottesloe over the weekend, with over 130 competitors celebrating one of the most iconic events on the Surfing Western Australia calendar.
Georgia Young (Perth) and Jock Bahen (Cowaramup) took the big wins in the Open Women's and Open Men's divisions respectively.
Young became the most successful surfer in Whalebone history, winning her seventh Open Women's Title with a flawless display of longboarding across three days of competition.
She was too strong for Olivia Lodge (Dunsborough), Georgia Hanson (Cottesloe) and first time Whalebone competitor Cassie Hoffman (Scarborough).
"I've competed in so many of these events, but I really think this has to be one of the best yet," said Young.
Young also took out the Open Women's Logger division, capping off an unforgettable event for the experienced and respected competitor.
The Lavan Open Men's final was an entertaining affair, as all four surfers traded good waves and great scores throughout the 25-minute final.
Bahen opened with a 7.00 ride (from a possible 10) and built momentum during the final, using traditional and modern longboard manoeuvres to claim a heat high 7.40 (from a possible 10), finishing on a two-wave combined total of 14.40 (from a possible 20).
The win for Bahen meant the world to him, with so many fond memories of the Whalebone flowing back to him as he took down inform surfers Jack Medland (Dunsborough), Ryan Clark (Dunsborough) and Mark Matisons (Cottesloe).
"I competed in the very first Whalebone Classic as a 16 year old grommet," said Bahen.
"I'm now 41 and the event means so much to me. This was probably the hardest final I had ever been in over the years, Jack, Ryan and Mark are some of the best longboarders in the county and to take the win in front of my friends and family today is a really special feeling."
