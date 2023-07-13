Fresh spin on opera coming to Margaret River HEART

Margaret River is just one of three Western Australian regional towns to receive a visit from Opera Australia as part of its 27th annual National Tour.
Next month, Gioachino Rossini's The Barber of Seville will land at the Margaret River HEART on a 14,000 kilometres tour of the country, which will also take in Albany and Kalgoorlie.
The story has been set in the real-life Victorian town of Seville, and the nearby Yarra Valley wine region. This contemporary Australian spin brings fresh energy and vibrancy to one of the world's most loved operas.
Award-winning director Priscilla Jackman has updated the famous barber Figaro with a hipster moustache and a barber shop to match, while leading lady Rosina takes fate into her own hands to win in the game of true love.
Taking opera out of the major cities and into regional areas remains an imperative part of the company's annual program, Opera Australia's CEO Fiona Allan said.
"Priscilla Jackman has created a playful new production of The Barber of Seville and the cast features some of our most experienced performers as well as some exciting up and coming stars," Allan said.
"Opera Australia remains dedicated to bringing world-class performances to audiences across the nation, aiming to increase access to live performance and to inspire new generations to take the stage."
Workshops and programs are offered to local communities at each stop on the tour, aiming to introduce new audiences to the world of opera.
The Regional Children's Chorus program, under the direction of Children's Chorus Master Jonathon Bam, sees local students join the professional cast in rehearsal and in performance, for what is for many, their first taste of live performance in front of an audience.
The Barber of Seville will be performed at Margaret River HEART on August 23. For tickets and information, visit artsmargaretriver.com
