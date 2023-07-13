What can beans mean for budget cooking?

As part of the Just Home Margaret River 'Life on a Shoestring' program, another free cooking class will be held at the Community Centre next week.
The program offers locals basic tips on affordable living in the familiar surrounds of the Community Centre.
Come and join Nirala Hunt and the Just Home crew from 1pm on Thursday July 20 for an interactive workshop, finding easy ways to get your essential protein easily and tastefully from beans.
The group will be making and eating five different recipes demonstrating how to get your essential protein by using pantry staples.
This workshop is perfect to learn to make easy affordable quality meals, and suitable for all diets including those embracing a vegetarian or vegan diet.
Places limited so please book via geraldine@justhome.org.au or 0483 061 849.
