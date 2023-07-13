Augusta-Margaret River Mail
What can beans mean for budget cooking?

July 14 2023 - 9:00am
Join Nirala Hunt and the Just Home crew for another fun and interactive food workshop at the Community Centre.
As part of the Just Home Margaret River 'Life on a Shoestring' program, another free cooking class will be held at the Community Centre next week.

