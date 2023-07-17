South West juniors capture State Titles in Geraldton | Photos

Seven new state junior surfing champions were crowned in Geraldton over the weekend, at the final event of the 2023 Woolworths State Junior Surfing Titles.
The final day of competition saw the surfing relocated from Flat Rocks to Back Beach due to an easing swell, but the young competitors rolled with the changes as they battled it out in the hope of representing WA at the 2023 Australian Junior Surfing Titles later this year.
Otis North (Yallingup) claimed an impressive victory in the blue-ribbon Under-18 Boys, claiming the state title in the process with an imposing two-wave combined total of 16.17.
North went head to head with Macklin Flynn (Cowaramup) in a seesawing battle that saw the pair exchange excellent waves and the lead throughout the 25 minute final.
Despite Flynn's best efforts he was left chasing an 8.15 to snatch victory off North, finishing in second, ahead of Jesse Siedmiogrodzki (City Beach) in third and Leo Fallourd (Mosman Park) in fourth.
"I'm stoked to be state champion," said North.
"I knew that it was going to be a tough final and the waves were firing today. I look forward to surfing with all these guys at the National Titles."
The Under-18 Girls final was another equally entertaining match up with Ruby Berry (Margaret River), slicing and dicing the waves at Flat Rocks to pieces for the win.
Berry opened with a heat high score of 7.17 and backed it up with a 6.40, to finish on a two-wave combined total of 13.57.
Berry proved too strong for Willow Hardy (Margaret River), Isi Campbell (Denmark) and Kaleisha Launders (Margaret River).
"I've just got back from competing on the East Coast and it's nice to be surfing over reef and in waves with some real power and push," said Berry.
"It's been a really good event and I love surfing with these girls and can't wait for Nationals later this year."
Willow Hardy captured the Under-18 Girls state title with a count back required to decide the result with Berry.
Hardy was a consistent performer throughout the series posting a first and two second place finishes from the three events.
"This is my last year in the juniors and it means a lot to be crowned state champ," said Hardy.
"I've started surfing in these events as a grommie and I'll always love the memories of competing in these events."
The Under-16 Cadet Boys final was a tight and closely contested battle between all four finalists.
Okie Fraser (Margaret River) found the best waves on offer, scoring a combined total 12.16, to take the victory ahead of Remy North (Yallingup), and twin brothers Jake and Ben Scott (Swanbourne).
"It's been a great event and I'm really happy with win," said Fraser.
"Thanks to my family for their support and the boys for a great final."
Maverick Wilson (Dunsborough) already captured the Under-16 Cadet Boys state title for 2023 on the strength of his performances at Yallingup and Trigg earlier this year.
Olive Hardy (Margaret River) was one of the standout surfers of the event, capturing the Under-16 Girls state title with a great performance on Sunday.
Hardy had just returned from the East Coast where she placed second at the Occy's Grom Comp and she looked in tune with the beach break conditions, making it a memorable weekend for the Hardy family in Geraldton.
Picking off great waves and using her powerful rail game to extract the maximum points, Hardy claimed her maiden Under-16 Girls state title, defeating Rosie Gillett (Dunsborough), Bronte Scott (Swanbourne), and Eden Rodden (Geraldton), with a combined total of 14.17.
"Today has been so fun, the waves and weather have been so good and I'm really happy with the win," said Hardy.
"I prefer surfing reef breaks, but I've really enjoyed mixing it up here at Back Beach and I can't wait to head to Phillip Island in November."
Charlie Harris (Swanbourne) claimed the biggest win of his young career, winning the Under-14 Boys final ahead of a pack of frothing grommets who were nipping at his heals, including Cruz MacDonald (Geraldton), Ethan Anderson (Dunsborough) and Ace Flynn (Cowaramup).
In the closest final of the event, just 1.27 separated all four competitors when the siren sounded. Harris scored 13.63 which included a heat high 7.60.
"I'm really, really stoked," said Harris. "I'm not sure what I'll tell my friends when I get back to school next week, but I've had a lot of fun and the waves have been pumping."
Ace Flynn was able to defend his Under-14 Boys state title from 2022 and will join the WA Junior Surfing Team squad.
Leila Fraser (Margaret River) stepped it up on finals day, taking out Under-14 Grommet Girls final and capturing the state title in the process.
Fraser used a progressive and vertical approach to post a two-wave total of 14.33, edging out Grace Cook (Cowaramup), younger sister Ily Fraser (Margaret River) and Amelia Boxall (Dunsborough).
"I'm really thankful for the support of my family and friends," said Fraser. "Overall it's just been a great event."
Ry Foley (Yallingup) was the best of the Under-12 Micro Grom Boys taking his first win at state title level.
Foley was pushed all the way by energetic performances from Dylan Murray (Mandurah), Darcy Stewart (Bunbury) and Darcy Gee (Yallingup).
"It's been such a fun day and the waves have been so good," said Foley. "Thanks to all everyone for their support and well done to all micro-groms."
Lily Naylor (Cowaramup) created a little slice of history over the weekend, winning the first ever Under-12 Micro Grom Girls state title.
Naylor dropped an excellent 8.83 on her way to victory ahead of Paige Hayward (Margaret River), Lylah Loose (Secret Harbour), Poppy Vernon (Wembley Downs) and Luca Jacobs (Gracetown).
"I love surfing and I love being out in the water with all girls," said Naylor. "I've never been a state champion before so it's a pretty cool feeling."
