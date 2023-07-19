Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Community Pantry Pickers are ready to pack

July 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nico Lartiga, Zayn Nikulinsky and Indianja Nikulinsky with proceeds from the first pantry pickers session held in July. Picture supplied.
Nico Lartiga, Zayn Nikulinsky and Indianja Nikulinsky with proceeds from the first pantry pickers session held in July. Picture supplied.

A recent initiative started at the Margaret River Community Pantry this month has been several years in the making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.