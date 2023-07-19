Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour heading to HEART

Next month will see a series of action-packed, inspiring all-female short adventure films land at Margaret River HEART as part of the Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour.
The films feature a unique blend of adventure, talent, inspiration, and stunning scenery as it follows the story of Samantha Gash and Jessie Ling's crossing of Nepal, as well as endurance runner Erika Lori's attempt to set a fastest known time on the 1000km Bibbulmun Track.
Arts Margaret River's Christopher Young said the Film Tour offered something for "all ages, genders and adventure lovers".
"The Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour is exempt from classification, but the films are suitable for all ages but please note there is some nudity. If near-naked skiing is not your cup of tea we recommend you give it a miss."
The Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour is at Margaret River HEART (Main Theatre) on August 11 from 7pm. Bar will open at 6pm and during intermission. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets (Adult $32 / Conc (pension/health care card holders) $29 / ArtsMR Members $29 / Group 10+ $27 / Child $23) and further information via www.artsmargaretriver.com
