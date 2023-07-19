Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour heading to HEART

July 19 2023 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour features endurance runner Erika Lori's attempt to set a fastest known time on the 1000km Bibbulmun Track.
The Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour features endurance runner Erika Lori's attempt to set a fastest known time on the 1000km Bibbulmun Track.

Next month will see a series of action-packed, inspiring all-female short adventure films land at Margaret River HEART as part of the Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.